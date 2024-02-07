First Lady Guides Biden Off Stage After Black History Month Remarks (Video)

Today, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Kamala Harris delivered remarks in recognition of Black History Month. After Joe had finished speaking and was ready to head offstage, First Lady Jill Biden’s microphone picked up her telling the President of the United States, “Go out this way.”

Many have noticed that the First Lady appears to be one of the individuals in the Biden Administration responsible for keeping Joe in check during public events, directing him off stage, keeping him on topic, and issuing instructions.

When Jill says goodbye to the audience, Joe appears to freeze, then he reaches out for the First Lady’s arm as if he is saying, “Don’t leave me here.” Once Joe catches up to Jill, he stops her again to whisper something to the man onstage with them.

We can imagine Joe’s camp has emphasized the importance of his presentability as he prepares for the 2024 Presidential election, as failure to do so may result in his replacement by another nominee.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and R&B musician Tank attend a Black History Month reception at the East Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the first lady hosted the event to celebrate Black History Month. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)