Fitness Trainer Found Dead, Wrapped in Cloth, After Reported Argument With Husband

A Brazilian fitness trainer was found dead and wrapped in cloth outside of her parents’ home following what was believed to be a physical altercation with her husband, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Debby Michels’ body was wrapped in a red cloth and left on a sidewalk outside of her parents’ house, per Brazilian media outlet Verao GZH, via the New York Post.

Alexander Gunsch, 48, turned himself in and admitted to local authorities that he had killed Michels and ditched her body, the news outlet reported. Gunsch was Michels’ husband.

“Gunsch told police that he grabbed and lifted Michels by the neck during the argument and threw her against a wardrobe, causing her to start feeling ill,’ the Post wrote.

“Afterward, Gunsch put his wife into the car to go to the hospital, but he realized she was already dead on the way.

“He started to panic, so he dumped the body outside her parents’ house in Montenegro.”

A police spokesperson told GZH that Gunsch “simply dumped this victim’s body in front of [her] parents’ residence. Not only did he discard the cellphone, but also the victim’s body.”

The couple was in the process of separating after 11 years together, Michaels’ family said. Gunsch did not have any prior history of violence, according to reports.

“The people at the gym, who worked with her, loved her smile and her joy in working,” Michels’ brother told GZH. “She loved what she did. She really liked it, and it really rubbed off on people, us in the family too. She was a captivating person, very special.”

Debby Michels with husband Alexander Gunsch, who turned himself in to police after her murder. (Newsflash/Screengrab)