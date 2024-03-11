Five Dead After Private Jet Crashes In Virginia

Five people are dead, including a child, after a small private jet departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and crashed in Virginia, authorities said.

The identities of those who died have not been released.

The plane was en route to Hot Springs, Virginia, and crashed during a landing on the runway. Hot Springs is a small, wealthy town of about 800.

“At this time, it appears there were four adults and one juvenile onboard the aircraft. All five, which includes the pilot, died at the scene,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller in a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WSLS.

Per NBC Miami:

Authorities said the twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed into a wooded area near the Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, around 3 p.m. The plane became fully engulfed in flames. Of the five deaths, one was the pilot, another was the first officer and the three others were passengers. Police said one of the passengers was a child. An NTSB investigator arrived at the crash site Monday to begin the documentation of the crash.