Five NY Men Kidnapped and Beat Victim to Death, Buried Remains in New Hampshire, Investigators Say

Five men from New York are facing charges of murder after authorities say they kidnapped another man and beat him to death, before burying his remains in a forest in New Hampshire.

The incident reportedly took place over the summer, with the five suspects being arrested just recently.

Boston 25 News reports from White Plains, N.Y.:

“Donxing Zheng, Wangchao He, Jiangnan Lin, Dong Liu, and Sui Zhang, all of Queens, are facing charges including kidnapping, kidnapping conspiracy, and conspiring to distribute ketamine resulting in the death of Peng Cheng Li, according to an indictment that was unsealed Wednesday in White Plains federal court in New York.

“Zheng, He, Lin, Liu, and Zhang were arrested Wednesday following an investigation conducted by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York City Police Department.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith alleged that the suspects lured their victim to a restaurant in Queens, N.Y., before assaulting and murdering him in a failed attempt to collect a ransom payment.

“These five defendants deprived the victim Peng Cheng Li of his freedom and ultimately his life when they allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and murdered him in a failed attempt to collect a payment,” Smith said.

“This type of barbaric behavior has no place in our society and will not be tolerated.”

Authorities did not say where, exactly, that Li was buried, only that it was a wooded area in New Hampshire.

Boston 25 added: “NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban called the alleged actions of the five men ‘despicable.’ Zheng, He, Lin, Liu, and Zhang face sentences of death or life in prison if convicted.”