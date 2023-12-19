Five Teens Linked to Mob-Style Attack on Campus of One of America’s Worst School Shootings

Five teenagers have been charged in a brutal attack of a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where one of the nation’s worst school shootings took place in February 2018.

Videos by Rare

The mob-style beating was captured on video. The victim was hospitalized with a skull fracture and other injuries.

While four suspects were arrested and a fifth turned himself in to police, authorities remain on the lookout for a sixth suspect.

Per the New York Post:

“The five teens in custody were identified by police as Sylvester Hicks, 16, Jahmeer Beauziel, 17, Caleb Hensley, 17, Jordan Thompson, 16, and Chinua Leefatt, 15. “Four are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and the fifth is at nearby Coral Glades High School. “Each of the teens was charged with felony battery, according to cops.”

The school intends to expel those involved in the attack.

“The safety of our community and schools remains our top priority,” Parkland school officials said in a press release. “On a daily basis, we have approximately 50 officers from multiple specialized units who are assigned to patrol areas around schools during dismissal. In this incident, we did have two patrol officers around North Community Park during dismissal time.”

Parkland made national headlines back in 2018 with the tragic school shooting.

Per the Post:

“Former student Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to 17 life terms in prison last year for the Valentine’s Day massacre.

“Police said Cruz stormed the school with an AR-15 assault rifle and opened fire — spraying defenseless victims with bullets and in some cases circling back to finish off the wounded.

“On Feb. 15 this year — one day after the fifth anniversary of the shootings — the school was placed on lockdown after educators received a ‘suspicious phone call.'”

Suspects in a Florida school attack include Caleb Hensley, 17, Chinua Leefatt, 15, Jordan Thompson, 16, and Sylvester Hicks, 16. (Local 10 News via New York Post)