Florida Boy, 13, Accused of Murdering Mother in Apartment

A 13-year-old boy in Hialeah, Florida, is in custody after his mother was discovered dead in their apartment. The teen tipped off police by calling emergency services to report that he had murdered his mother.

Upon arrival, police found the mother’s body on the floor next to a crib with a 7-day-old baby in it. The baby was unharmed, police said. They did not disclose how the murder took place or a motive.

The incident took place at the Amelia Oaks apartment complex, located at 211 W. 79th Place, per Local 10 News.

The outlet detailed the following:

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said the boy called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. to report that he had ‘just murdered his mother.‘

“Officers arrived to find the woman dead ‘in her bedroom next to a crib’ containing a 7-day-old baby, who was unharmed, Rodriguez said.

“A Local 10 News crew saw bloodied footprints on the steps leading up to the apartment.”

More information on this troubling case is expected to be made available later on Friday.

A map showing the location of the Amelia Oaks apartment complex in Hialeah, Florida, where the alleged incident took place. (Google Maps via Local 10 News)