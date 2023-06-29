Outside a Hardee’s parking lot in Hillsborough County Florida, a group of teens were shotgunning alcoholic beverages and managed to get a baby alligator involved.

Videos by Rare

According to the New York Post, a video was captured on Thursday last week of the incident and was subsequently sent to the authorities.

It was not very long before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission got their hands on the video and began to investigate. The video, that conveniently provided identification of the perpetrators, gave authorities all the evidence they needed.

The footage was taken by a bystander who tried to shout at the boys and tell them to stop. But, the teens continued in the criminal behavior and endangered themselves and the life of a drunken alligator. The witnesses claimed that the creature was grabbed out of the back of one of the teens’ truck before the drinking began.

Florida Boy Gets Charged For Using A Gator To Drink His Twisted Tea

As the video continued, the boys were seen ‘force-feeding’ the baby gator some Twisted Tea. Eventually the boys got the gator to clamp onto the 24 ounce bottle and flung him around. A boy in red took it upon himself to use the animal as a coaster and chug the drink that was locked into the alligator’s mouth, while holding the gator. The reptile was then flopped on the ground as it slowly crawled away slightly buzzed from the drink and the harassment.

The Florida Wildlife Commission said in response to the act: “The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see….this serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.” With that the teen responsible for bringing the gator and using him to drink, has been charged.

The little alligator has since been released to a nearby pond where he will grow up and continue his search for a new alcoholic beverage after boycotting Bud Light. But seriously, the actions committed were evil, reckless, and illegal. Don’t fool with alligators, and definitely don’t give them booze.