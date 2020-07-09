Rare Case of Brain-Eating Amoeba Confirmed in Florida

Eek! As if we needed something else to worry about. Sorry Floridan’s you might want to stay out of the water for a little bit. The Florida Department of Health has officially confirmed that one person was infected by a brain-eating amoeba in the Tampa area, just before the Fourth of July weekend. Yes, move over Coronavirus. The individual, who has yet to be identified, contracted naegleria fowleri, which is a single cell amoeba that can produce a rare (but often) fatal infection. This is called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, also known as PAM.

The DOH first reported the case on July 3, stating it was in Hillsborough County, but didn’t outline exactly where the infection was contracted or what the patient’s condition is. Through an interview with AccuWeather, Dr. David Kaufman, chair and professor at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in the Department of Neurology and Ophthalmology, revealed what it’s exactly like to contract the brain infection, and the physical impacts it can leave behind if one survives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States from 1962 to 2018, only four people out of the 145 known infected individuals have survived. Kaufman stated, “Survival is rare. A brain infection due to this amoeba (Naegleria fowleri) is quite rare. It invades the brain usually by nasal absorption of warm to hotter lake or occasionally poorly chlorinated swimming pool water that is contaminated.”

Since 1932, there have been 37 coffin cases of Naegleria fowleri, according to the CDC. Between 2009 and 2018, 34 infections were reported across the United States. of those cases, 30 people were infected while spending time in recreational bodies of water, three were infected after performing nasal irrigation with contaminated tap water and one other person was infected by contaminated tap water that was used on a backyard slip-n-slide.

One can also contract Naegleria fowleri in swimming pools that have not been properly chlorinated or from contaminated sinus rinse solutions used with neti pots. Officials emphasize that one can not contract Naegleria fowleri from drinking contaminated water since one can only contract it through their nose. While infection rates are currently low, the DOH issues an official warning to residents of Hillsborough County, especially given the potentially deadly consequences if infected.

The health department urge locals to avoid nasal contact with water from taps, including bodies of water such as rivers, freshwater lakes, ponds, and canals during the months of July, August, and September and avoid water-related activities. As far as how it can be deadly, the amoeba enters through the nasal passages and then can invade the brain tissue through infection of the olfactory nerve. The nerve provides the sense of smell. It can also enter the brain by invasion through the bones that make up the facial sinuses. Luckily, the amoeba cannot be passed from one person to the other. As far as symptoms, they usually emerge within 24 hours, although it may take a few days. Symptoms can include headaches associated with a stiff neck, fever, development of a seizure, arm, face, or leg weakens, or loss of speech. Anyone who has symptoms should immediately seek attention.