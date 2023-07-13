Florida CFO Calls Farmers The ‘Bud Light Of Insurance’, Vows Action

Jimmy Patronis, the Chief Financial Officer for the State of Florida, is making plans to have Farmers Insurance answer for why it is planning to shut down 30% of its business in the state.

Patronis is claiming that Farmer’s exit, which would affect 100,000 Floridians, is being motivated by politics after the company became the first US-based insurer to sign the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance. Patronis has gone as far as to call Farmers the “Bud Light of insurance,” after the beer brand that famously snuffed itself on the internet earlier this year.

However, critics point out that 10 other insurance carriers have left Florida as the hurricane-prone state has seen its homeowners policies costs have increased over 100% for some customers.

In Florida, an insurer must provide a reason that is legal under state law as to why it is not renewing customer insurance policies. Florida law also requires insurers to give 90 days’ notice to the state when it plans to cancel 10,000 or more homeowner policies or stop writing insurance policies.

The United Nations says sustainable insurance is a “strategic approach where all activities in the insurance value chain… are done in a responsible and forward-looking way by identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring risks and opportunities associated with environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainable insurance aims to reduce risk, develop innovative solutions, improve business performance, and contribute to environmental, social and economic sustainability.”

In other words, the UN appears to be tying insurance coverage or loss reimbursement to whether or not the policyholder’s asset was in some way environmentally, socially or economically sustainable. For example, the UN policy might state in the future that gas-powered automobiles should only be covered at 75% of what their value is while electric cars should be covered at 100%. Or, the UN policy might state that gas-powered vehicles should not be covered by insurance at all.