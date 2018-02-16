Florida Governor Rick Scott called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after the bureau admitted that they received a tip concerning Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz but failed to appropriately follow up on the information.





In a statement, Scott said “the FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable. The FBI has admitted that they were contacted last month by a person who called to inform them of Cruz’s ‘desire to kill people,’ and ‘the potential of him conducting a school shooting.'” He also said “seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it.”

He added that a “courageous person” tipped off the agency but that “the FBI failed to act” before closing his statement by saying “the FBI director needs to resign.”

In a Friday statement, Wray said “we are still investigating the facts” and added that they “deeply regret the additional pain this causes those affected by the horrific tragedy.” It’s not clear exactly what the investigation into Cruz entailed but a bondsman in Florida said previously that he told the bureau about Cruz and was visited by two agents who asked him questions about the 19-year-old shooter.

Reporter: "What business does a 19-year-old have in having an AR-15?"

FL Gov. Rick Scott: "We're finding all the facts. There's a thorough investigation going on. The sheriff's department will release exactly what happened." https://t.co/x6M0ri9j4Q pic.twitter.com/JfYSBiepWD — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

Scott traveled to Parkland on the night of the shooting to be with the families and talk to the press. The conservative Florida governor hit the TV circuits in the days following the shooting, going on Fox & Friends and saying that he has no ideas about how to prevent the next mass shooting. Scott and his fellow Florida lawmaker, Sen. Marco Rubio have been attacked for the money that they’ve taken from the NRA. Both of the politicians enjoy an A+ rating from the organization and hold pro-gun stances. Scott has been spotted palling around with President Trump and is eyeing a senate run in 2018.

Wray has only been in the FBI director post since August of 2017. He was appointed after President Trump fired former director Jim Comey.