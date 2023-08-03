Florida Man, 78, Arrested for Wife’s Murder After Remains Found in Suitcases

A Florida senior citizen has been detained for the murder of his wife after her remains were found inside multiple suitcases in the Intracoastal Waterway along the state’s coast.

William Lowe, 78, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body, police said. Investigators identified Lowe’s wife as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, aged 80.

According to the arrest report, Fontes had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Detective Mike Liberta of the Delray Police Department told reporters that a motive has yet to be determined.

“I’d say this is probably the worst I’ve ever seen,” he told the media of the case.

William Lowe. (Delray Police/KUTV)

Delray Beach Police initially responded to a call about a suitcase containing human remains, discovered along the waterway. They arrived to find the suitcase contained a pair of human legs.

About an hour later, another call came in about a second suitcase in the area. That one contained a headless torso and hands. While investigating the second suitcase, another call came in, alerting authorities to a third suitcase that contained a women’s pelvis and Cheesecake Factory bag. Each of the three suitcases contained rocks, police said, theoretically to help the items sink.

A day after the three suitcases came to light, a search of the area resulted in the discovery of a tote bag, tied with a man’s belt and containing a human head, according to the police report. The head revealed a gunshot wound.

Per KUTV: “During interviews with witnesses, detectives were alerted to a man who, for several days, would stop by the water and observe one of the suitcases that was found. Witnesses told detectives they confronted the man, and when asked what he was doing, he appeared nervous and quickly left in a gold Ford Taraus.”

One of the suitcases discovered that contained human remains. (Delray Police/KUTV)

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed a man climbing down a dock with a Cheesecake Factory bag … then reappearing on the video minus the bag shortly thereafter. Police identified the man as Lowe.

Detectives then interviewed Lowe, who said his wife had been in Brazil for about three weeks, according to the police report. An ongoing investigation revealed blood splatters throughout Lowe’s home, as well as blood in the shower drain and a 9mm firearm.

A police artist rendering after the discovery of Aydil Barbosa Fontes’ remains. (Delray Police/KUTV)

Police also discovered a chainsaw on the property, and the chainsaw’s blade contained human bone matter, flesh and hair, the arrest report stated. Along with that, a cooler dotted with red stains was found inside a storage unit, police said.

Fontes was identified via her dental records, authorities added. She and Lowe had been married almost 15 years.

“I am very certain I have the right person,” Liberta said.