Florida Man Accused of Secretly Taping Wife’s Friends in Bathroom; Wife Turns Him In

A Bradenton, Florida, man allegedly used streaming cameras in the restroom to film several people, including friends of his wife, and is facing a multitude of charges.

Videos by Rare

Thomas William Cauley, Jr., 38, was arrested on charges that included video voyeurism.

He allegedly hid small Wi-Fi streaming cameras inside bathrooms at the homes of friends and family members to record the victims. Police say that the list of alleged victims involved children.

It was his wife who discovered the devices and contacted police, officials said. She saw the videos while going through his phone and turned in the streaming devices to police, the arrest warrant said.

Per WFLA News:

“Detectives allege the account also contained images and videos of bathrooms at his wife’s friends’ homes and an Airbnb. After searching Cauley’s cellphone and Dropbox, investigators discovered files labeled with the names and locations of the victims, the arrest report stated.

“The report also said Cauley’s wife told police she recognized one of the bathrooms as a location in Mulberry. That’s when Bradenton police reached out to (the Polk County Sheriff’s Office).

“The clips taken in Polk County show two victims taking off their bathing suits to use the toilet or shower, according to the arrest report. PCSO detectives said they spoke to the Mulberry victim, who said the videos were filmed during a 4th of July party, and confirmed she did not consent to being recorded.”

Cauley was charged with five additional counts of video voyeurism in Polk County. Bradenton police have asked that anyone who feels they may have been a victim or has more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.