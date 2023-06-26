Florida Man Admits to Punching Homeowner, Claims He Was Ripped Off in Crack Purchase

A Florida man has been arrested after he broke into a home and punched the homeowner in the face, allegedly claiming that the victim’s daughter owed him money.

More specifically, the suspect reportedly told police he had gone to the house previously to buy crack cocaine — but was unsatisfied with the product and wanted his money back. Can you believe the nerve of this guy?

Keith Sherman Jr., 39, was ultimately arrested for breaking into the Ocala home, despite supposedly giving the cops what he seemed to consider a reasonable explanation. Perhaps Sherman has never heard of the consumer catchphrase of “buyer beware.”

(WCJB)

Sherman was charged with burglary, battery and property damage. It’s not been determined if the homeowner or homeowner’s daughter have gotten into any legal trouble. For that to happen, Sherman will likely have to prove that he bought crack from the home.

All we really know right now is that he allegedly punched the homeowner. But hey, at least he had a good reason. Or so he allegedly says.

Either way, Sherman has been booked in the Marion County Jail and is awaiting a hearing on the matter.

Sherman surely looks ashamed in his mugshot. What in the hell is happening in our Country? Why are things continuously getting crazier?