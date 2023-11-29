Florida Man Arrested for Carjacking Valet in Red Corvette

One man wanted a little red corvette so badly, it seems, he didn’t even care that the guy driving it wasn’t the car’s rightful owner.

Instead, the guy behind the wheel was an valet who was merely moving the car to a parking spot. The valet never made it, though, as he was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint.

Eventually, police in Winter Park, Fla., located and arrested a suspect by the name of Javon Harris.

Winter Park police arrested Javon Hines on charges of armed carjacking. (WFTV)

Per WFTV 9 News:

“The attendant told police he was parking a red Chevrolet Corvette when the suspect threatened him with a gun and fled in the vehicle.

“Officers said Javon Hines was spotted in the stolen vehicle on Lee Road and ran from law enforcement on foot. Police said Hines was taken into custody after a brief foot-chase.”

Apparently, this wasn’t Hines’ firs run-in with the law.

In fact, police said the latest incident was his second felony arrest this year alone. That’s when he was allegedly caught driving a Black Range Rover — which also belonged to someone else and was reported stolen.

Javon Hines was arrested for allegedly carjacking a parking attendant. (WFTV/Orange County Jail)

WFTV 9 added: “In December of last year, he admitted to ‘officers that ‘he is a thief and frequently breaks in cars and steals items from them to make money’ after detectives caught him committing a smash-and-grab burglary of an SUV in a Disney parking lot. They later found gloves and a ski mask in his vehicle.”

Hines is now in jail without bond on nine different charges, including armed carjacking, resisting arrest and grand theft.