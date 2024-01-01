Florida Man Arrested for Robbing Little Caesars in Ski Mask, Leading Police on Wild Chase

One man wanted pizza, pizza so badly that he decided to commit a stick-up, stick-up. At least, that’s what police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, allege happened at a Little Caesars restaurant.

Jake Lemansky, 34, was arrested after robbing he joint, then leading police on a chase that resulted in a crash, authorities said.

Lemansky allegedly was wearing a black ski mask, all-black clothing and black gloves during the hold-up — in which he pistol-whipped an employee and demanded cash, according to police.

An outside view of the Little Caesars in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (WSVN)

He then took off and raced his way to the Florida turnpike with police in hot pursuit. But that ended when Lemansky crashed median wall at County Line Road, per authorities.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm. No word on if he got cash, pizza, or injuries from his crash.

Whatever it was, the bottom line is it didn’t work out too well for the suspect.

A Little Caesars employee in Florida was allegedly pistol-whipped during a robbery. (Little Caesars)