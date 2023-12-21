Florida Man Punches Uber Driver, Steals Car, Crashes Into Pole

One Florida man had a grand plan that went sideways. And if not sideways, he clearly couldn’t drive straight.

Videos by Rare

The suspect in question failed at his attempt at a clean getaway after punching his Uber driver, stealing the vehicle and then crashing it into a light pole, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Leo Paul Bradley, 26, was then promptly arrested.

So, why all the commotion? Well, apparently, Bradley punched the driver because because the driver said Bradley needed to pay in advance for a trip from Bradenton to Tampa, authorities said.

According to News Channel 8:

“Deputies said Bradley knocked the driver to the ground and stole the vehicle in the 3500 block of 1st Street West. Minutes later, deputies spotted the stolen car fleeing eastbound on Manatee Avenue West.

“Deputies began a pursuit when Bradley switched directions heading west toward Anna Maria Island. He then hit a deputy’s patrol vehicle and nearly collided with oncoming traffic as he swerved into the opposite lanes.

“While ‘driving erratically’ to the 6700 block of Manatee Avenue West, Bradley hit a light pole and knocked it down, before striking another light pole and stopping in a ditch. The vehicle began sparking and eventually caught on fire.”

Other than all that, Bradley was a model citizen. Or something.

Actually, he was hospitalized after fire crews and emergency personnel had to rescue him from the burning vehicle.

“Bradley was arrested for battery, motor vehicle theft, an accident involving a vehicle, and aggravated fleeing with damage,” News Channel 8 reported.