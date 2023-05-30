Florida Memorial Day Shooting on Hollywood Beach Leaves 9 Injured

9 people were injured when gunfire erupted on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk on Memorial Day. The shooting reportedly happened outside a convenience store near the Ben & Jerry’s shop on the beach.

Authorities claim the gunfire was exchanged between two individuals that they have not been able to identify or locate. The Hollywood Police Department asks for anyone with knowledge of the events to submit a tip.

CBS News reports on the shooting…

Nine people were wounded Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. The shooting happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop. The Hollywood Police Department said Tuesday that investigators had obtained surveillance footage from the area showing two people they believe were involved in the shooting. The department released the surveillance video alongside still images of the individuals and asked that anyone who recognizes them contact police. Several children were among those injured. Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. According to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, the nine people hurt included six adults and three children. All were in stable condition, she said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hollywood-beach-shooting-florida/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation that would allow for Floridians to carry a gun without a permit. Unfortunately, this law does not go into effect until July.

Despite the fact that Florida did the right thing in allowing Floridians to protect themselves for situations just as this, the suspension of our 2nd Amendment rights has left 9 people injured.

If Floridians were able to exercise their Second Amendment without permission from the Government, perhaps this situation would have never been able to escalate.

This is the danger of out-of-control government. When the government, for any reason, suspends the right of the people to protect themselves, the result is always carnage.

Florida did good in passing a Constitutional carry law, but not good enough. The People’s rights are not the government’s to decide upon. There should have been immediate Constitutional carry… After all, per the Constitution, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Florida has infringed upon our God-given right to self defense for far too long. There should be immediate action to end unconstitutional gun laws in Florida… IMMEDIATELY!