Florida Police Arrest Second Suspect in Murder of 22-Year-Old Mother of Two

A second suspect has been arrested in what has been described as a “cold-blooded” murder of a Florida mother of two, authorities said.

Ashley Voss, 22, was shot and killed in her car after returning home from her restaurant job on July 20 in Seffner, Fla. Police initially arrested Phillip Stapleton, 32, for murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the case.

That happened Monday. A day later, police arrested Aurelio Diaz, also 32. Diaz is the alleged shooter.

Ashley Voss was the mother to two boys, ages 2 months and 4. (WFLA)

“She was just a typical 22 year-old-girl, you know, she did absolutely nothing to deserve this,” Rhonda Voss, the victim’s paternal grandmother, said, via News Channel 8. “Ashley was a loving mother. Her life was her two children.”

While Diaz is the accused shooter, it remains unclear why Stapleton was arrested — only that he allegedly played a role in Voss’ death.

“[Stapleton’s] arrest is another example of the tenacity with which our detectives continue to pursue leads to crimes here in Hillsborough County,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our team works each tip relentlessly to remove any danger they can to the community that we serve.”

Aurelio Diaz. (WFLA)

Rhonda Voss said she was sleeping when detectives knocked on her door at 1 a.m. on the night of the incident. Ashley Voss lived with her grandmother.

“And I immediately heard my granddaughter’s car running in the background,” Rhonda Voss said, “so I knew something was wrong.”

She added that she can’t think of a possible reason.

Ashley Voss’ car is towed following a shooting that took her life. (WFLA)

“Diaz had no motive to shoot my granddaughter,” Rhonda Voss said. “He barely knew her. He knew of her. She knew of him but only because he and the baby’s father were very good friends.”

Rhonda Voss said she is know taking care of Ashley’s’ 2-month-old grandson, while another relative is caring for her 4-year-old son.

Deputies said there was an ongoing child support issue between Voss and the children’s father.

Per News Channel 8: “During a phone call set up by detectives, Diaz told the baby’s father ‘l did it just like l told you, walked up to the back window, and boom.'”