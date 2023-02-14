Florida Rapper Allegedly Kills Girlfriend Two Days After Double Murder Acquittal

Billy Bennett Adams III, a Florida rapper that goes by name ‘Ace NH’, is suspected of killing his 22 year old girlfriend Alana Sims by Tampa Police.

Sims was reportedly lured to the ‘Eastern Park Subdivision’ where she was found outside her vehicle with a bullet wound to her head. Sims was pregnant at the time of her death.

Her 18 month old son was found in her car, unharmed, at the scene of the crime. A report from Fox 13 in Florida reports that once cornered with the evidence of this killing, Adams claimed self defense. The same exact claim he had used to escape the double murder charge.

A website called ‘Law and Crime’ reported on Adams acquittal just days ago. Read a portion of that article below…

Adams was acquitted of first-degree murder and burglary charges on Jan. 27 in the deaths of Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson, who Adams told the jury were executing a robbery at Joseph Meeks’ recording studio in 2020. https://lawandcrime.com/crime/florida-man-murdered-pregnant-girlfriend-after-she-planned-to-attend-party-celebrating-his-double-murder-acquittal-police/

Even worse, authorities claim that Sims was lured to the subdivision in order to attend a party celebrating the acquittal of Adams. Law and Order also reports…

“During the interview it was discovered that the victim had planned to attend a party for her boyfriend on the evening of the murder,”

Being that Sims was pregnant, this should be a double murder charge. She leaves behind a son who is just 18 months old. A total tragedy.

If this man is truly as violent as police portray, why was he allowed to walk free so many times? Recidivism is the plague of our time. Criminals like this should remain behind bars.

There is no excuse for lax crime policies that allow for people to return to the streets intent on committing crime,