Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel blasted politicians after Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school, saying that if gun laws don’t change, “you will not get re-elected in Broward County.”





While speaking at a vigil in Parkland for the victims of the shooting, Sheriff Israel said, “If you’re an elected official, and you want to keep things the way they are ― if you want to keep gun laws as they are now ― you will not get re-elected in Broward County.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel: "If you're an elected official, and you want to keep things the way they are…if you want to keep gun laws as they are now, you will not get reelected in Broward County" https://t.co/bLrHxgscob pic.twitter.com/iVbBgLqfSB — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 16, 2018

The vigil was attended by thousands at an amphitheater that was lit by candles and had 17 four foot angels – one for each of the victims who was killed by Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Earlier this week, Israel called on lawmakers to allow law enforcement officers to involuntarily detain people who post questionable and disturbing content on social media.

“We need to have the power to take that person and bring them before mental health professionals at that particular time, involuntarily, and have them examined,” he said. “People are going to be rightfully concerned about their rights ― as am I. But what about these students? What about the rights of young kids who go to schools?”

He added that he wishes law enforcement officials could act “if they see something on social media, if they see graphic pictures of rifles and blood and gore and guns and bombs, if they see something, horrific language, if they see a person talking about ‘I want to grow up to be a serial killer.’”

Democrats in Congress are already calling for gun control while Republicans are saying that it’s too soon to talk about it.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said during a press conference Thursday that we need to think less about fighting “each other politically” in the wake of the shooting.

“This is one of those moments where we just need to step back and count our blessings,” he said Thursday at a news conference. “We need to think less about taking sides and fighting each other politically, and just pulling together. This House, and the whole country, stands with the Parkland community.”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, tweeted that Congress should vote on measures to implement “universal background checks, a ban on military-style weapons and a prohibition of those on the terror watchlist from purchasing firearms.”

Congress should have votes on measures to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks, a ban on military-style weapons and a prohibition of those on the terror watchlist from purchasing firearms. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 15, 2018

Florida Senator Bill Nelson (D) said that Congress will have “another round” of this debate, but admitted that it’s hard to get any sort of gun legislation passed.

Sen. Bill Nelson tells @gstephanopoulos that "we'll have another round of all of this debate" over background checks and other gun restrictions once investigation is under way. https://t.co/4QuB0GYG2P pic.twitter.com/MTQnooZg8I — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

