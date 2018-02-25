A survivor of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school is calling on first lady Melania Trump to stop her stepson Donald Trump Jr. from “cyberbullying” after he liked two tweets spreading a conspiracy about her family.





Lauren Hogg, 14, was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Nikolas Cruz, 19, murdered 17 people and injured more than a dozen others on Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, she, along with her 17-year-old brother, David Hogg, survived. However, her family is now under siege from another source – internet conspiracy theorists.

“Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying,” Lauren Hogg tweeted. “Don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @ DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back.”

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

“&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this, and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family,” she continued in a follow-up tweet.

&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

RELATED: A Florida shooting survivor says CNN made this insulting move, but the network denies it

Lauren’s tweets came after her brother and another student, Emma Gonzalez, were accused of being crisis actors after making media appearances advocating for stricter gun control.

According to The Washington Post, the Hogg family received death threats after conspiracy theorists claimed that David and Gonzalez were coached before making media appearances, with David and Lauren’s mother, Rebecca Boldrick, saying, “I’m under so much stress.”

Lauren Hogg tweeted at the first lady after Donald Trump Jr. liked two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory that David was coached by his ex-FBI agent father in order to run “cover” for the Miami Field Office’s “botched” job in tracking down Cruz.

“I’ve been getting all these horrible messages from Nazis and white supremacists, and I woke up this morning and remembered that Melania Trump’s mission was to fight cyberbullying,” Hogg told The Huffington Post. “That’s what’s happening to me: cyberbullying. I thought she could do something about Donald Trump Jr.”

RELATED: Florida school shooting survivor’s mother said her family received death threats