Menu
Nikolas Cruz, school shooting, Parkland, Florida Read this Next

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a "professional school shooter"
Advertisement

A survivor of Wednesday’s Florida high school mass shooting joined “TODAY’s” Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for a heartbreaking interview Thursday morning.


Samantha Grady, a junior at the Parkland high school, was in a classroom when the gunman shot through the door window. Grady was injured by the bullets, and she saw her best friend shot. Guthrie opened the interview by asking Grady if she knew how her friend had fared. Guthrie had apparently not been informed that the girl had died.

“Yeah, unfortunately, um, she didn’t make it,” Grady said, wiping away tears.

The succinct admission left the two show hosts in silence for a few moments that seemed much longer.

RELATED: A football coach is being hailed as a hero for his actions in front of the shooter at Douglas High School

Finally, Kotb broke the silence, saying, “Samantha, we’re so sorry about that, so sorry,” as an obviously distraught Guthrie could only shake her head and quietly say, “So sorry.”

Grady was being shown in a split-screen continuing to wipe her eyes as Kotb tried to continue on with the difficult interview.

RELATED: An “American Idol” winner is mourning after a family member was tragically killed in a shooting

“Um, you were- are you OK, honey?” Kotb asked tentatively.

Grady, holding back tears, answered, “I’m OK, thank you.”

Again, there was just nothing much to say as all three tried to deal with the gut-wrenching reality.

Kotb again broke the silence, telling Grady, “We’re sending love and prayers to you right now.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s at least 1 person in the White House who Omarosa thinks is “amazing”

There’s at least 1 person in the White House who Omarosa thinks is “amazing”

2 U.S. Olympic figure skaters performed to honor the victims of the school shooting in Florida

2 U.S. Olympic figure skaters performed to honor the victims of the school shooting in Florida

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

FBI may have known months in advance that Florida shooting suspect had plans to be a “professional school shooter”

A football coach is being hailed as a hero for his actions in front of the shooter at Douglas High School

A football coach is being hailed as a hero for his actions in front of the shooter at Douglas High School

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement