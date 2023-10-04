Florida Suspect Flees Police in Stolen Pickup Truck, Crashes Into Gas Station

A 20-year-old Florida man stole a pickup truck and not only fled from police, but caused a violent crash as a gas station in Sumter County, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Both the suspect and another man, age 57, were injured as a result of the mayhem.

The suspect in a stolen truck fled police and then crashed into a semitrailer, injuring two. (WFTV)

Sumter County is located in the central part of the state and has the highest percentage of residents aged 65 and older of any county in the country, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

Authorities said that the suspect in the stolen truck crashed into a semitrailer — and both vehicles then wound up in the Pilot Travel Center parking lot near I-75.

Crews worked on the damage for several hours after an accident involving a stolen pickup truck and a semitrailer. (WFTV)

This was after the suspect fled an attempted traffic stop and raced down SR-44. The suspect is from Gainesville and the accident, officials said.

The accident happened a little after 4 in the morning, WFTV reported. Crews were forced to work on cleaning up the scene for hours after the wreck.