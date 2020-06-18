A Florida woman and high school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a male student at Navarre High School in Santa Rosa County, Florida during summer classes of last year. The male student told authorities the only reason he did not reject 37-year-old Meghan Mary Rodriguez’s advances is because he was afraid if he did she would fail him.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip in March that Rodriguez had been involved with a 17-year-old student and began investigating. During the investigation, Rodriguez, who was eventually arrested and charged, left her position with the Santa Rosa County School District.

According to the student, he and Rodriguez had been exchanging text messages for a while and, eventually, those exchanges turned sexual. Rodriguez’s husband said he knew that the two were texting but did not believe the texts were inappropriate, aside from a text from the student that he claimed called his wife a “cute teacher.”

The Navarre High School principal informed local news that Rodriguez admitted to kissing the student but denied having sex with him.

When informing law enforcement about the incident the student told police that there had only been one sexual encounter between the two and that he regretted it immediately afterward. The student also told police that the pair had unprotected vaginal sex because Rodriguez told him that she was infertile.

While being interviewed by investigators Rodriguez asked what might happen to her and police informed her that they might issue a warrant for her arrest. She then asked investigators if there was a possible ‘less extreme’ outcome to the situation, to which they responded that the less extreme outcome would be no arrest at all. Still concerned, however, Rodriguez asked them if there might be some sort of middle ground outcome.

Ultimately, Rodriguez was arrested, charged with sexual assault, and then booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.