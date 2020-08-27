A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly beating a man after he first made the wrong kind of bread for breakfast and then went to watch some porno in the other room in an attempt to de-escalate the argument that ensued from his breakfast choices.

Ocala, Florida resident 36-year-old Danielle Kish Whitt was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a $250 bond for simple domestic battery charges stemming from the odd incident.

The disagreement leading to the assault began when Whitt became upset with the victim for making toast instead of rolls for breakfast. A heated argument ensued and in order to relieve tensions, the victim removed himself from the situation. He went into his bedroom to let everything cool off and, for whatever reason, started watching some porn. Whitt followed him into the bedroom after a bit and, upon seeing what the victim was watching, assaulted him. The victim attempted to shove Whitt away but his attempts at physical restraint only invited further attacks from Whitt.

Finally the victim got in his truck, left and called the police. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy met the victim at his truck a few blocks away from the residence. The officer observed a bruise on the victim’s arm. The officer was also told by the victim that Whitt had hit him several times in the past and that he just wanted Whitt out of the home.

When confronted by the officer Whitt claimed that she was upset with the victim for calling her names and admitted to attacking him first. She said that the victim grabbed the back of her neck after she hit him and so she proceeded to kick him in the groin.