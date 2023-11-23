Former AL MVP, Cy Young Winning Baseball Legend Dead At 69

Willie Hernandez, a former American League MVP Major League Baseball pitcher, who also won the World Series with the Detroit Tigers in 1984, and won the Cy Young Award for the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, has reportedly died at the age of 69.

Simply stated, Willie Hernandez was a legendary pitcher. Hernandez reportedly passed away at his home in Sebring, Florida on November 20th, 2023. Legacy.com reports on his unbelievable and successful career…

Born in Puerto Rico, Hernández developed his pitching skills there, playing on the national team as a young man. He came to the U.S. in the early 1970s and made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. He had been a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, but with the Cubs, he became an increasingly valuable relief pitcher.

Traded to the Philadelphia Phillies after the start of the 1983 season, he played less than one season for the team, but it was a memorable one. The Phillies went to the World Series that year, and though they lost to the Baltimore Orioles, Hernández got a taste of World Series glory when he pitched four hitless innings during three games.

Another trade brought Hernández to the Tigers, where he became a star of the team, credited with boosting them from being a good team to a great one. He was back in the World Series just one year after losing with the Phillies, and this time, not only did his team win, but he notched a notable honor as he became the first Puerto Rican pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Also named American League MVP that year, Hernández was one of only three pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award, MVP, and the World Series all in the same season.

Hernández remained with the Tigers through 1989. After 1990 elbow surgery, he attempted to return to baseball, but his career had come to its end. In later years, Hernández returned to Puerto Rico, where he worked in construction and operated a cattle ranch.

