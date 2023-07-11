Former ‘All My Children’ Star Dead at 48

One-time All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, who portrayed a transgender character on the show, has died, his family told CBS News. He was 48.

“What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughs and the deep love we have for each other,” Carlson’s sister, said in a statement. “He has left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say… but my heart isn’t well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

Carlson starred as British rock star Zarf on All My Children in 2006, before his character transitioned to Zoe — marking the first portrayal of a transgender character on daytime television. Carlson appeared on more than 50 episodes.

Along with his role on All My Children, he appeared in the movie Hitch and starred on Broadway with the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest” the company posted on Facebook.