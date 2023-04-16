Former American Idol Contestant Jimmy Levy Escorted Out Of Florida Mall For Worshiping Christ (Video)

Jimmy Levy is an American gospel singer who began to gain National attention during the 18th Season of American Idol.

Yesterday Levy held a demonstration at Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida.

Levy along with dozens of other attendees began to sing gospel music in the middle of the mall.

It was at this point that police officers amassed around the escalator, eventually escorting Levy to a backroom where they reportedly banned him from ever entering the mall again. Those gathered continued to worship.

Video below shows the protestors praising God in song as the police arrive. It also cuts to Levy himself standing in front of police officers being escorted out. See that clip below…

Levy can be quoted as saying in the caption of the post…

Today was a beautiful day worshipping in the middle of the Aventura mall, but we were interrupted by the police who detained us in a back room and banned us from the mall indefinitely. We were then let out of the room by police and everyone continue to worship and praise as we got escorted out. This was that moment. ❤️ https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrEni6IrTHV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The question must be asked… If this were a protest for any number of Leftist causes, whether it be Climate Change, or Black Lives Matter, or Ukraine, would the gatherers have been treated with such disdain?

What is so dangerous about Americans gathering in a public forum to praise God? Levy posted the following comment to his Twitter about his removal and ban from Aventura Mall…

The fact that I got detained and indefinitely banned for worshipping in a mall with beautiful people who love God, yet public drag shows for children are being praised worldwide truly speaks volumes. We’re in dark times. Today was beautiful regardless of the persecution. God… — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) April 16, 2023

A powerful display of faith. I applaud Levy and the rest of the attendees for their determination, and their commitment to the word of God.

What in the hell has happened to our Country?