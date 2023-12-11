Former Child Star Announces Retirement From Radio Gig

Come on get happy? That is what Danny Bonaduce may be deciding to do by no longer working in radio. Actually, Bonaduce seems plenty happy already. He may just want to not do radio anymore after more than a decade on the Seattle airwaves.

So he announced that he’s retiring.

Bonaduce, best known for his role as a child actor on the 1970s hit show The Patridge Family, has been the morning host at KZOK, 102.5 on your radio dial, for 12 years.

“Friday will officially be my last day on the radio,” he said on X. “Looking forward to retirement in Palm Springs, also keeping a place in our beloved Seattle. Thank you for 12 amazing years on KZOK.”

Bonaduce experienced a rare brain disorder last year, though it’s hard to know if his retirement is related to that. Doctors ruled out a stroke at the time.

“In April 2022, Amy Bonaduce, Danny’s wife, started noticing his speech was off and he had lost the ability to walk or balance. A stroke was ruled out by doctors,” wrote KIRO 7.

“According to TMZ, Bonaduce thinks it could be related to all the “wear and tear” he’s put on his head over the years, including professional wrestling and celebrity boxing.”

Bonaduce, 64, played Danny Partridge on The Partridge Family, the red-headed middle son of the signing family band, headed by actresses Shirley Jones. The sitcom aired from 1970-74 on ABC.