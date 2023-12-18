Former College Basketball Star Dead At 52

Eric Montross, a former first-round NBA draft pick, passed away this week at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with cancer in March.

his family said in a statement released by UNC. The university added, "His family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace."

While in college, Eric played for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 1990 to 1994. During his junior year in 1993, he won a national championship. After retiring from the NBA, Montross returned to his roots and worked as a radio analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons.

After college, Montross was a first-round draft pick selected by the Boston Celtics. He went on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Toronto Raptors over his nine-year career.

Eric is survived by his wife, Laura, and their children Sarah, Megan, and Andrew.

North Carolina Eric Montross, #00, during photo shoot at Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Peter Read Miller /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

