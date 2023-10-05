Former College Football Star Dead At 42

Ray Hudson, former star running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 42.

Several outlets dedicated to reporting on the Crimson Tide have announced Hudson’s death. One outlet, ‘The Bama Standard’, reported on Twitter, “We have received word that former Alabama running back Ray Hudson has passed away. Please keep his family and loved ones in your #prayers“

We have received word that former Alabama running back Ray Hudson has passed away. Please keep his family and loved ones in your #prayers. #CollegeFootball #RollTide #AlabamaFootball #RIPRay #God pic.twitter.com/6pNJNC8Kju — The Bama Standard™️🐘 (@TheBamaStandard) October 4, 2023

During his four year stint with the Crimson Tide, Hudson racked up 1,639 yards and seven touchdowns while hauling in 30 receptions for 333 yards and three scores over 42 games. Hudson struggled to find success in the NFL and eventually joined a lawsuit against the NCAA. He explained a dark time during his collegiate career.