Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Arrested for Allegedly Choking His Girlfriend then Walking Outside Naked

The former CEO of Dippin’ Dots was recently arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly choking his partner. Reports suggest that after the incident, he then proceeded to venture outside completely naked.

Incident Reports

Scott Fischer was taken into custody on June 6 for multiple charges, including domestic abuse by strangulation, interfering with a 911 call, indecent exposure, and public intoxication.

KFOR obtained an affidavit stating that Fischer, who had been intoxicated, came home from work on June 6 and got into an argument with his partner.

After a few hours, things got out of hand and Fischer ended up grabbing the woman by her throat and choking her. She reported the incident to the police.

The woman attempted to escape, but Fischer caught her and hurled her over a sofa. He proceeded to punch her in the chest repeatedly, as stated in the affidavit. When she attempted to call the police, Fischer tried to prevent her from doing so, according to the report.

Additional Details

As soon as officers arrived, they stumbled upon a peculiar sight. Fischer was standing naked on his front lawn “with a blank expression on his face,” standing with “a circular sway.”

This isn’t Fischer’s first offense. In 2021, another ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him. She claimed that he had shared nude photos of her as part of a ‘campaign of abuse and harassment‘.

According to court records, Fischer was let out on a $10,000 bail in relation to the domestic abuse case. As of Sunday, it wasn’t clear when his next court appearance would be or who was representing him. Attempts to reach Fischer for comment on Sunday were unsuccessful.

An official plea and subsequent court dates have not been released or obtained by any local or nationwide outlets.