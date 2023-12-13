Former Elementary School ‘Teacher of Year’ to Stand Trial on Sexual Abuse Charges

A former elementary school teacher in San Diego has been ordered to stand trial on 18 felony sex crime charges for alleged sexual misconduct that reportedly involved two minors.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, was a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School and was listed among San Diego County’s “teachers of the year” in 2022. She has been accused of accused of grooming two boys, believed to be students.

Ma had a sexual relationship with one of the boys that started when he was 12 years old, authorities said.

The charges against her could include felony counts of lewd acts on a child, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and possession of child pornography. If convicted, she faces up to 165 years in prison.

Jacqueline Ma is escorted to a court hearing after being accused of sex crimes against minors. (NBC 7)

According to NBC 7 News, Ma once told a detective investigating the case that her relationship with one of the boys was “complicated,” adding she said she “may have blurred the lines.”

The outlet added:

“A subsequent search of Ma’s cell phone turned up numerous text messages within a hidden application.

“Many of those messages were read in court and described sex acts between Ma and the boy, while others included explicit photographs of John Doe 1, Stanich testified. In other messages, Ma described being in love with John Doe 1 and being saddened that their relationship would not last and he would eventually start dating girls his own age.

“Ma was initially charged solely in connection with John Doe 1, but in July, prosecutors added additional charges regarding a second boy, referred to as John Doe 2.

“At the preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged Ma exchanged a series of sexually charged text messages with John Doe 2 starting when he was 11.”

Jacqueline Ma was named among San Diego County’s “teachers of the year” just last year. (NBC 7)