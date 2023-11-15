Former ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Contestant Dead at 40

Brandi Mallory, who made a name for herself after being featured on Extreme Weight Loss in 2004, has died. She was 40. A cause of death was not given.

Along with being part of the popular reality show, Mallory was a makeup artist and dancer. Per Entertainment Weekly:

“Mallory was featured on the fourth season of Extreme Weight Loss, which highlighted a different person each week as they underwent rigorous regimens to lose weight. During her time on the show, Mallory went from 329 pounds to 178 pounds.”

During a 2018 interview with Kirby Carroll, Mallory said she became motivated to lose weight after the death of a sorority sister.

“It was devastating, and she wasn’t as large as I was,” Mallory said. “She had a heart attack. I literally was waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me.”

She initially applied to be on The Biggest Loser, but was denied, prompting her to try again with Extreme Weight Loss.

“Every footstep since then has been God,” she said. “I prayed over that application before I sent it off. I prayed every step of the way.”

Kim Williams Maxile, who appeared on Season 5 of the program, was among those paying her respects to Mallory.

“You will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going,” she wrote on social media. “Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life… You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world. Love you so much sis.”