Former Governor Dead At 75

Bill Richardson, the former Governor of New Mexico, died at the age of 75 on September 1st, 2023. The Vice President of the Richardson Center, Mickey Bergman, released the following statement on his death…

He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom, The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.

CNN reports on Richardson’s death…

Richardson began his political career in earnest as an aide to then-Massachusetts Rep. Frank Bradford Morse before becoming a staff member for the US State Department and Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1970s.

He was first elected to the US House in 1983, representing New Mexico’s Third District. Richardson later served as US ambassador to the United Nations and secretary of energy before being elected governor of New Mexico in 2002. He served two terms before leaving office in 2011.

After an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2008, Richardson launched the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, a non profit promoting international peace, in 2011.

