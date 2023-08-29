Former ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Arrested for Public Intoxication, Theft

Former Disney actor Mitchel Musso was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas over the weekend, per multiple news outlets and police records.

Musso, 32, is best known for his role as Oliver on the Miley Cyrus-led sitcom Hannah Montana, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2006-11.

Mitchel Musso attends a VIP screening of Hannah Montana at Regal Cinema in April 2009. (Getty)

Police in Rockwell, Texas, said Musso allegedly entered a hotel while exhibiting drunken behavior and grabbed a bag of potato chips from the vending area for which he did not pay.

Mitchel Musso mugshot. (Rockwell Police Dept.)

He then became “verbally abusive” when asked to pay for the chips, before leaving without paying, per NBC 5. So Musso is also being accused of theft, along with the public intoxication charge. Along with that, he reportedly has multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

In addition to Hannah Montana, Musso also had a voice-acting role on the animated series Phineas and Ferb, NBC 5 relayed.

Per NBC 5:

“The item Musso is accused of trying to steal had a value of less than $100, according to jail records. His total bail for the public intoxication and theft charges was $1,000. The bail for his other charges was about $1,080, records showed.” NBCDFW