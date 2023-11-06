Former Kentucky Teacher Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case

A former high school teacher in Lexington, Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

Videos by Rare

Kevin Lentz, 49, began a conversation with a 9-year-old boy in March, allegedly sending the victim 85 images or videos of adult pornography, including sexually explicit images and videos of himself, as relayed by WKYT.

“Lentz also persuaded the victim to create and send multiple sexually explicit videos and images of himself to Lentz via the internet,” the news station added. “Lentz acknowledged that, at the time, he knew the victim was a minor.”

Former teacher Kevin Lentz stands before a judge after being arrested for possessing child pornography. (WKYT)

Authorities executed a search warrant at Lentz’s home in August, reportedly seizing multiple electronic devices, including a computer, a cell phone, and several hard drives.

“A search of these devices revealed several hundred additional images and videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that Lentz obtained from the internet,” WKYT reported, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lentz had been working as a teacher at Henry Clay High School since 2005. He was dismissed at the time of his arrest.

He’s now facing a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography — as well as a maximum sentence of 20 years for possession of child pornography.