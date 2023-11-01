Former Matthew Perry Co-Star Posts New Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Bradley Whitford didn’t ever appear on popular TV sitcom Friends with Mathew Perry, but the pair did spend some time co-starring in NBC’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip from 2006-07.

Whitford played Danny Tripp alongside Perry’s Matt Albie — and Whitford remembered Perry fondly in a social media post. Perry died over the weekend, reportedly as a result of drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.

“Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard,” Whitford wrote in a caption of a throwback video of the pair joking around during a press conference.

“You have not lived until you have witnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realization that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living.”

Actors Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford attend the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour. (Getty)

Whitford added that Perry “had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain,” before mentioning how Perry overcame substance abuse.

“They don’t have award shows for that,” Whitford wrote. “They should.”

“Matt was full of contradictions,” he added. “He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed.

“I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone.”

The cause of Perry’s death has not yet been determined.

“I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with Matt, to spend some precious time with him, and most of all, to be his friend,” Whitford concluded.