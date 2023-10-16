Sherika de Armas, who was the representative for Uruguay in the 2015 Miss World competition, has reportedly tragically died at the young age of 26 after a battle with an aggressive form of cervical cancer.

Armas had reportedly been battling the cancer for over two years, and passed away on October 15th. Dagens.com reports on her death…

In one of her last interviews, she expressed her passion for the beauty industry, saying she always wanted to present cosmetics, appear in advertisements, or walk the runway. She was also actively involved in volunteer work. Carla Romero, the current Miss Uruguay, described De Armas as “too advanced for this world” and considered her one of the most beautiful women she had ever met. De Armas’s brother shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever.” Despite undergoing multiple therapies to prevent the spread of the disease, De Armas succumbed to cancer two years after her diagnosis. https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/former-miss-world-dies-at-26-after-battle-with-cancer/ar-AA1ihiaQ?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=28ae413aee524b3fb09332127e8fd0e2&ei=22

Rest in Peace!