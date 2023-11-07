Former MLB Home Run Champion Dead at 87

Frank Howard, a two-time home run champion and World Series winner with the 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 87.

Howard won National League Rookie of the Year honors with the Dodgers in 1960, helping lift them to a championship three years later. He then played seven seasons with the Washington Senators and remained with the franchise when it moved to Texas and became the Rangers — this year’s World Series champs.

Howard finished his career with the Detroit Tigers.

“He was the ultimate teammate,” former Senators and Rangers teammate Dick Bosman told the Associated Press. “Next to my dad, he’s the greatest guy I know.”

The Washington Nationals also expressed sorrow over the news, saying on social media that they were “deeply saddened” by Howard’s passing.

We are deeply saddened to share that Washington Senators legend Frank Howard has passed away at the age of 87. We join Frank’s loved ones in mourning. pic.twitter.com/PCEk13TSLs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 30, 2023

“Growing up a baseball fan in Washington D.C., Frank Howard was my hero,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. “The towering home runs he hit into the stands at RFK Stadium gave him the nickname ‘Capital Punisher,’ but I’ll always remember him as a kind and gentle man. The entire Lerner family would like to offer our thoughts and condolences to Frank’s family during this difficult time. The world of baseball has truly lost a giant.”

Frank Howard of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for this photo before a Major League Baseball game circa mid 1960’s. (Getty)

Howard was a four-time All-Star and belted 382 home runs for his career.

As relayed by CBS News Detroit:

“Howard hit the final home run for the Senators at RFK in 1971 and the first at Arlington Stadium in April 1972 after the team moved. The Rangers called Howard ‘a bigger than life personality who was very popular with his teammates and the fans.'”

“The 6-foot-7 Howard, nicknamed Hondo, played 1,895 regular-season and three postseason games from 1958-73. He spent a brief time as a manager, with the San Diego Padres in 1981 and the New York Mets in 1983.”