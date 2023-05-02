Former Mortuary Worker Made $11,000 for Selling Boxes of Dead Body Parts to Man She Met on Facebook

36-year-old mortuary worker Candace Chapman Scott has been accused of stealing body parts of cadavers and selling them on Facebook through an “oddities” page. The cadavers had been donated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Scott worked at a mortuary in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Reportedly, the cadavers were sent to the mortuary where Scott worked. Scott was ordered to cremate the bodies, but instead, she stole them and sold them to a man named Jeremy Lee Pauley, whom she met on Facebook. Scott has supposedly accrued about $11,000 from selling the body parts.

Mortuary Worker Sells Bodies She Was Supposed to Cremate

According to court documents, Scott met Pauley on a Facebook page he created in November 2021. She reached out to him first, telling him she adored his page before messaging him, “Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact [sic], embalmed brain?”

Scott and Pauley, the latter hailing from Pennsylvania, allegedly corresponded for nine months through Facebook Messenger. Throughout their correspondence, it is believed that Scott sold Pauley many stolen body parts, including brains, genitalia, chunks of skin, ears, hearts, nipples, and even fetuses. Scott was able to mail the man the body parts through the United States Postal Service, and she received her payments through Paypal.

A spokesperson for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences opened up about the abhorrent occurrence, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened before involving our program and it’s not something we ever could have imagined. We consider donors to the anatomical gift program to be true heroes and we are saddened and shocked at these thefts.”

Scot is being charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and interstate transportation of stolen property. She is currently choosing to plead not guilty, and has a scheduled bail hearing for May 2. Pauley is also facing multiple charges, including a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse, a felony and misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, and a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. The identities of the stolen cadavers have not been identified.

