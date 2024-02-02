Former NBA Player Dead at 63

Jim Rowinski, who starred at Purdue University before playing in the NBA, has died. He was 63.

Videos by Rare

Rowinski was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the fourth round in 1984, but played in other pro leagues until 1988. He spent a total of two seasons with Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Rowinski was a walk-on at Purdue, before eventually becoming Big Ten Player of the Year. No cause of death has been provided.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Rowinski. Row was one of the greatest success stories in Purdue history, going from walk-on to 1984 Big Ten Player of the Year before having an extended career overseas,” read a statement from the Purdue basketball program.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Rowinski. Row was one of the greatest success stories in Purdue history, going from walk-on to 1984 Big Ten Player of the Year before having an extended career overseas.



Our condolences go out to Jim’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TeJntl7Zgm — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2024

Per the Journal & Courier:

In 1983-84, Rowinski averaged 15 points and 6.7 rebounds, helping Gene Keady win his first Big Ten championship as Purdue coach. The Chicago Tribune Trophy was awarded to Rowinski after the season for being the Big Ten’s most outstanding player. After playing in just 11 games his first two seasons, Rowinski played 54 in his final two and started all 29 games as a senior, leading Purdue to a 22-7 record. Jim Rowinski started as a walk-on at Purdue University befroe making it to the NBA. (Getty) Rowinski, who stood 6-foot-8, replaced former Purder center Russell Cross, who went on to have a solid NBA career.