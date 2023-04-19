Former NFL Defensive Lineman Chris Smith Dies Suddenly At 31

Former NFL Defensive Lineman Chris Smith died suddenly earlier this week. Smith was currently playing for the XFL’s Seattle Seadragons. He was 31 years old.

Smith’s agent confirmed his passing on Twitter on Tuesday. See that tweet below…

Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you pic.twitter.com/alpUAeqIhY — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) April 18, 2023

AP reports on Smith’s untimely death…

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Rest in Peace Chris,” Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.” Smith played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He previously spent eight seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston. While Smith was with the Browns in 2019, his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was killed when she was hit by a car after she exited the vehicle he was driving. Cordero was standing on the road’s shoulder when the vehicle driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car. https://apnews.com/article/chris-smith-nfl-browns-4dfd1c63909eda7df94b5d06699177e5

Smith played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns during his 8 year NFL career. See a tweet from his High School commemorating his life below…

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

Smith was obviously beloved by his teammates, and it is a tragedy to lose him. May he rest in peace.