Former NFL Quarterback and Top Draft Pick Dead at 84

Former NFL quarterback Norm Snead, the second overall pick in the 1961 draft, has died. He was 84.

Videos by Rare

Snead played for 14 seasons and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He starred as a collegian at Wake Forest before that. The school confirmed his death but a cause was not provided.

Per The Associated Press:

Snead spent seven seasons with the Eagles during an era in which they never reached the playoffs. Despite that, he was picked for the Pro Bowl in 1965, when he threw for 15 touchdowns and 2,346 yards and led a league-high three game-winning drives for a team that finished 5-9. He bounced around near the end of his career, playing one season for Minnesota, 2½ for the New York Giants and 1½ for San Francisco. He returned to the Giants in 1976 before calling it a career in 1977. Snead went 52-100-7 in 159 NFL starts with 196 touchdowns. His 257 interceptions rank sixth-highest on the career list. At Wake Forest, he earned All-ACC honors twice while setting more than a dozen conference records over three years (1958-60). Snead once quipped, “I couldn’t run and couldn’t get out of my own way but could throw the football.” A native of Halifax County, Virginia, who played football, basketball and baseball at Warwick High School, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1984.

Norm Snead played for the Philadelphia Eagles and others. (File)