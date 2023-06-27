Former NFL Quarterback Dead At 35

Ryan Mallet, former quarterback for the New England Patriots, has sadly passed away at the young age of 35. Mallet reportedly tragically drowned in Florida.

Videos by Rare

So many young NFL stars seem to be dying at a young age. This is truly a tragedy.

TMZ reports on this shocking news…

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett — a third-round pick in 2011 NFL Draft — has passed away. He was 35 years old. TMZ Sports has confirmed … Mallett tragically drowned in Florida. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mallett was a star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana … where he was one of the top-ranked signal callers in his class. He went on to play at the collegiate level from 2007-10 for the Michigan Wolverines and Arkansas Razorbacks … and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2010. He was the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010 … and was named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010. Mallett was the 74th-overall pick to the New England Patriots in 2011, serving as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons. https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/27/nfl-quarterback-ryan-mallett-dead-35/

See a highlight of Mallet playing quarterback at Arkansas below…

My childhood QB, best QB I've ever seen in an Arkansas jersey, RIP Ryan Mallet pic.twitter.com/OXkseExvlH — Gav➰ (@LavinePoop) June 27, 2023

An impactful pro-player and a star college quarterback, Mallet will surely be missed. May he rest in peace!