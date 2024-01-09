Former NFL Running Back Dead at 85

Bob Gaiters, who starred as a halfback at New Mexico State before moving onto the NFL, has died. He was 85.

Gaiters is a member of the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame.

According to WHIZ News:

Gaiters was a star at Zanesville (High School in Ohio). His accolades include being a 3-year letterman in football and 2-year letterman in basketball. He played his sophomore and junior years as an offensive lineman. He later moved to fullback his senior year and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Gaiters led the team to an 8-1 record and a Central Ohio League championship. His success continued in college at New Mexico State University. In 1960 he led the Aggies to an 11-0 undefeated season. In that same year he led the country in rushing with 1,338 rushing yards on 197 carries. Gaiters was the 17th overall selection in the 1961 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He played 31 games across three seasons in the NFL racking up 6 total touchdowns. In 1976 he was inducted into the New Mexico State Athletics Hall of Fame. He also became a member of the Zanesville High School Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bob Gaiters carries the football as a member of the New York Giants. (Getty)