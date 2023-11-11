Former NFL Star Dead at 33

D.J. Hayden, who was a first-round draft pick in 2013, died in a car crash in Houston, Texas this morning at the age of 33.

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people who died early Saturday morning in a car crash in Houston, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. He was 33 years old. https://www.panolawatchman.com/arena/sports-illustrated/d-j-hayden-former-first-round-nfl-draft-pick-dies-in-car-crash-at-33/article_7f1fb298-381e-5e6b-8c95-edb612b8faad.html

Early in his career, D.J. He attended Navarro College, where he won a national championship in 2010. For his junior and senior years, D.J. Hayden transferred to the University of Houston. After being drafted in 2013, he spent eight years as an NFL athlete, playing for the Raiders, Lions, Jaguars, and Redskins.

Hayden played in the NFL for nine years, the first four with the Raiders before spending time with the Lions, Jaguars and Washington. In 92 total games, Hayden totaled 328 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and four interceptions. He last played in the league in 2021. https://www.panolawatchman.com/arena/sports-illustrated/d-j-hayden-former-first-round-nfl-draft-pick-dies-in-car-crash-at-33/article_7f1fb298-381e-5e6b-8c95-edb612b8faad.html

D.J. was respected for being a great person on and off the field, and his absence will be felt by the entire NFL community.

Rest in peace!

WEST LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Football player D. J. Hayden attends the Equinox “Celebrity Basketball Spectacular” To Benefit Sports Spectacular on May 30, 2015 in West Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Equinox)