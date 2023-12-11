Former NFL Star Dead at 52

Former NFL star Frank Wycheck passed away at his home in Tennessee this week at the age of 52.

Wycheck, the former Tennessee Titan, died after hitting his head during a fall on December 9th. This was confirmed by his family and posted on the Titan’s website on Sunday.

“At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon,” the statement read. https://people.com/former-nfl-pro-frank-wycheck-dead-at-52-8414023

Frank played 11 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2003. After starting his career in Washington, Wycheck signed with the Houston Oilers in 1995, which would soon become the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

The star tight end is most widely known for his role in the “Music City Miracle,” where he lateraled the ball on a kickoff to teammate Kevin Dyson for a 75-yard touchdown that secured a last-minute victory for the Titans.

Wycheck appeared in three consecutive Pro Bowls and had 505 career catches, which secured his spot as the fourth-best tight end in NFL history.

Wycheck was inducted into the Titans’ Ring of Honor in 2008 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. https://people.com/former-nfl-pro-frank-wycheck-dead-at-52-8414023

Rest in peace!

Tight end Frank Wycheck #89 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the game against the Houston Texans on December 21, 2003 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Titans won 27-24. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)