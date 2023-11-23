Former NFL Star Dies At 56

Harald Hasselbach, a former defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos, has reportedly tragically passed away at the young age of 56. Hasselbach won two Super Bowl championships during his career, and reportedly passed away after a six month battle with cancer.

Fox News reports on his death…

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach has died at age 56 after a six-month bout with cancer. The two-time Super Bowl champion’s family announced his death Thursday, saying he was “free of pain.” Hasselbach had been diagnosed with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma, according to the family.

“He’s had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that’ve flown in from around the world,” the family said, via ESPN.

“We learned he had the illness less than six months ago, and he fought as hard any human possibly could, with incredible strength.” Hasselbach never missed a game during his tenure with Denver, playing in 131 games, including the postseason, from 1994 to 2000.

“Our hearts go out to Harold’s wife, Aundrea, his four children and many loved ones,” the team said in a statement. Hasselbach is also survived by four grandchildren.

