Former NHL Star Dead At 29

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nic Kerdiles, who was drafted by the Ducks in 2012, has reportedly died at the age of 29 after a tragic motorcycle accident.

Kerdiles reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle in a residential area of Nashville. The Spun reports on his untimely death.

Former NHL player Nic Kerdiles has died following a motorcycle crash, according to a report from TMZ.. He was 29.

Kerdiles ran through a stop sign in a residential area in Nashville and struck the driver’s side of a BMV, Nashville PD told TMZ. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. ET.

“We’re told the other driver stopped immediately — and that Kerdiles was transported to a local hospital … where he later died. The police note … there were no signs of impairment from either driver,” TMZ wrote.

Kerdiles, who at one point was engaged to reality television star Savannah Chrisley before their relationship dissolved, was a second-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2012.

A star at the University of Wisconsin, Kerdiles appeared in three regular season games for the Ducks during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

According to his Instagram profile, Kerdiles had been working as a real estate broker in Nashville and for Compass Sports and Entertainment.

